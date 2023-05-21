Tredje AP fonden Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Stock Up 1.0 %

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $308.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.04. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

