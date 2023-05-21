Tredje AP fonden Takes $2.55 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $280.01 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $284.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

