Tredje AP fonden Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gen Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEN stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

