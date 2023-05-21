Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.32 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

