Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

