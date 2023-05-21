Tredje AP fonden Sells 237 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 199,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $3,276,475.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at $837,648,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $3,276,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,648,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,969 shares of company stock valued at $72,667,315 in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.