Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,681 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,187,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -70.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

