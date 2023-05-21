Tredje AP fonden Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

