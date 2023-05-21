Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,517,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,011,000 after buying an additional 83,405 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

