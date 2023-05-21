Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,134 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,694,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 871,847 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

