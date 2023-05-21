Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 401,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $282.47 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.57 and its 200-day moving average is $253.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

