UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 3,611.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

