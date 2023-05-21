Tredje AP fonden Has $3.30 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

COO stock opened at $386.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.30.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

