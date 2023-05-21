Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $759.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $788.76 and a 200-day moving average of $758.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.