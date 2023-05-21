Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 97,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 179,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 668.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

NYSE:WAT opened at $267.48 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $261.01 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.