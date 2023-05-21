Commerce Bank Sells 997 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

Yum China Price Performance

In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

