J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.