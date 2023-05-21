Commerce Bank Sells 62 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

