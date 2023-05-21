Commerce Bank Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

