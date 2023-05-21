PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,786 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.09.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.