Commerce Bank Sells 5,942 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on Toro in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $105.24 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

