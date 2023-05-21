Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 57,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,493 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 587,403 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

AMAT opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $132.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

