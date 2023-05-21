Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,709 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Citigroup by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Citigroup by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2,964.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

