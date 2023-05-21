Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

