814 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Bought by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NFG. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.