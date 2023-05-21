Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

