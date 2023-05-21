CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

