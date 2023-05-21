New Hampshire Trust Acquires Shares of 3,666 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 827.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 573,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 511,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,197,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 297,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after buying an additional 13,681,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

