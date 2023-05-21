New Hampshire Trust Buys Shares of 287 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.18.
Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $151.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.
The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.
