Commerce Bank Purchases 1,888 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.