Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.94 and its 200 day moving average is $283.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

