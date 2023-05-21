Commerce Bank Sells 3,654 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $207.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

