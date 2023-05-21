Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

NYSE SRE opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

