Commerce Bank Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,669,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 601.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $313.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $315.20.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

