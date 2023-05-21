Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

