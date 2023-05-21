Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Allstate Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

