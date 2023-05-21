Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $303.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

