Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.3 %

Synopsys stock opened at $408.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $418.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.