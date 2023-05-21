Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 282.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,441 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.7 %

TECH opened at $83.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

