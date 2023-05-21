Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $781,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

