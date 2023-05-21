Commerce Bank Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after purchasing an additional 107,361 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,747,000 after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.