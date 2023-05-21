562,308 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 562,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,302,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.28% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $4,353,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.