Commerce Bank Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSX opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

