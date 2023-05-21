Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,659 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.25% of Arcellx worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after buying an additional 1,524,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after buying an additional 1,323,415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after buying an additional 1,203,592 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,780 shares in the company, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,780 shares in the company, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $28,735,149.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,828,394 shares in the company, valued at $127,306,013.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,694,592 shares of company stock worth $75,969,339 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

ACLX stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of -0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

