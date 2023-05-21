Commerce Bank Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Assurant by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $185.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.01.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

