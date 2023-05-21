Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,340 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 77.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tapestry by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after purchasing an additional 678,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

