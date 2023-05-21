Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 11,180 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,353,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,905,000 after buying an additional 226,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.