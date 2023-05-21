Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.40% of Tenable worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenable by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of TENB opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $58,745.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares in the company, valued at $605,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $58,745.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,115 shares in the company, valued at $605,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

