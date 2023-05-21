Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $17.78 Million Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,660 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.26% of GitLab worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GitLab by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTLB opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

