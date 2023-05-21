International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,380 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in International Money Express by 2,701.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

